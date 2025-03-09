Severance Episode 2.07 “Chikhai Bardo” Review: The Peak of Television

It’s not often you can confidently say you’ve just watched one of the best television episodes in years, but Severance’s latest instalment, “Chikhai Bardo,” earns that title with ease. The seventh entry in the series’ sophomore season encapsulates everything that makes Severance so special: a masterful balance of mystery, emotional depth, and sharp world-building, all while peeling back layers of a continuing story we’ve been desperate to understand.
The main premise of the series intrigued audiences from the get-go: what would happen if you could go through your daily job as a different version of yourself? Creator Dan Erickson and Executive Producer and primary Director Ben Stiller took that nugget of a concept and ran with it, creating something fresh, groundbreaking and challenging but that had the potential to be niche and possibly undervalued. That was certainly true of the show’s first season, though it played well to critics and viewers who gave it a try. But now, as its second season winds down, it’s clear the show has become a certifiable hit. The latest, penultimate episode, “Chikhai Bardo,” has delivered something truly special to both its regular watchers and to newcomers who tuned in to see what all the fuss is about. If you were looking for an excuse to give Severance a chance, this is the one.
At the heart of “Chikhai Bardo” is the long-awaited exploration of Mark (Adam Scott) and Gemma’s (Dichen Lachman) shared past—a love story that, from its very beginning, felt destined to be. Through a beautifully woven sequence of memories, we follow Mark as he slips into a trance after overloading his severance chip, drifting through the key moments that defined his relationship with Gemma. Their chemistry is undeniable, their bond real and deeply felt, which makes the tragedy of their loss—suggested to be a miscarriage—all the more heartbreaking. Seeking hope, they turn to a fertility clinic—which may or may not be connected to Lumon—only for fate to once again twist their story in ways neither could have imagined.
In a parallel plotline, the truth of Gemma’s fate is finally revealed: she has been held by Lumon and has been subjected to experiments deep within the mysterious lower levels of the company. In one of the most unsettling and creative sequences the show has delivered so far, we see Gemma tested in rooms named after the same bizarre projects the MDR team has been working on. Each space simulates mundane but uncomfortable scenarios—like a painful trip to the dentist or writing holiday ‘Thank You’ cards—forcing Gemma’s “innies” to endure daily life stripped of context, memory, or meaning. It’s a chilling glimpse of the real purpose behind the severance procedure and a reminder of just how much remains hidden beneath Lumon’s sterile halls.
All the buildup ends with Gemma making a desperate attempt to escape, only to find that the way out leads directly through the severed floor, making freedom impossible for the version of herseld that has no idea she is even trying to break free.
Directed by Jessica Lee Gagné in her sublime directorial debut, Chikhai Bardo is nothing short of a masterpiece. A love letter to storytelling blending corporate horror, sci-fi intrigue, and raw human emotion. Simply perfect.
Severance‘s second season is streaming now on Apple+, with new episodes dropping every Friday until March 21.