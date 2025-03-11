Interview: Can I Get a Witness? Director Ann Marie Fleming

How many years of life span would people be willing to give to achieve a seemingly perfect society? Is a premature death a sacrifice or relief from a stifling system of enforced equilibrium? These are only a few of the complicated questions underlying Ann Marie Fleming‘s serene science fiction drama Can I Get a Witness?. The film stars Sandra Oh “in what may be one of her most devastating turns in a career chock-full of them,” according to That Shelf‘s Larry Fried, playing a mother who goes about her daily domestic duties while her daughter, Kiah (Keira Jang), embarks on her first day in a troubling job.
The film was recently screened in competition at the 2024 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. That Shelf‘s Lida Bach spoke with filmmaker Fleming during the event about crafting a world that’s equal parts utopia and dystopia. On January 8, Can I Get a Witness? was named one of TIFF’s Top Ten Canadian Films of 2024.
Can I Get a Witness? opens in theatres on March 14, 2025.
