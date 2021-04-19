Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Trailer Reveal

Happy Marvel Monday, everybody. The folks at Marvel Studios just dropped the new trailer for their upcoming martial arts epic, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, and it’s a thing of beauty.
So without further ado…
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings trailer:
Shang-Chi packs some serious punch in front of and behind the camera. Its director, Destin Daniel Cretton, helmed the festival circuit gems Short Term 12 and Just Mercy.
The film features Kim’s Convenience star Simu Liu as the hero Shang-Chi, as well screen a pair of screen legends: Michelle Yeoh and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung. Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and Leung (In the Mood for Love) have the versatility to kick ass in action epics or yank at your heartstrings in prestige flicks. If you prefer comedies to Oscar-bait films, this movie also stars a couple of the funniest people in showbusiness: Awkwafina (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens) and Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show). What a stacked cast!
As much as I enjoy the MCU, I’m not always impressed by each series’ action sequences. Too often, superhero flicks devolve into superpowered beings zipping around firing energy blasts at each other (see the final episode of WandaVision). That’s why Captain America: The Winter Soldier holds such a special place in my heart. The stunt work and fight choreography in that film are closer to what we see from gritty action flicks like The Raid and Gundala.
In terms of action, Shang-Chi seems to have more in common with Blade and Netflix’s Daredevil series than Black Panther. I’ve got to say that I’m all for this decision.
Despite its many merits, Black Panther’s action beats leave me wanting. It heavily relies on cartoony CGI for its biggest set pieces. I’ll take the grounded, in-your-face style of John Wick to T’Challa and Killmonger’s CGI fisticuffs any day.
I haven’t been this pumped for a new MCU-related title since Avengers: Endgame. September 3rd can’t come soon enough.
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings synopsis:
Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings arrives in theatres on September 3, 2021.
