Spoiled Rotten 283: 1st Annual Spoiled Rotten Awards

Spoiled Rotten – A podcast where Ben and Daniel navigate the world of comic book movies and TV.
Ben and Daniel hand out awards to the comic book movies of 2023 for Best Costumes, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Writing, Best Directing, and Best Movie!
