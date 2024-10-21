Spoiled Rotten 309: Casting MCU’s X-Men

Spoiled Rotten – A podcast where Ben and Daniel navigate the world of comic book movies and TV.
Andrew and Petula of Geek Hard’s Back Issue Bloodbath join Daniel to fancast the MCU’s X-Men!
Download
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcast | Spotify
| Stitcher | iHeart Radio
Social:
Follow Daniel @TheYungGuard & Petula Neale @obesacantavit on Twitter
Follow Daniel @yungguard, Petula Neale @obesacantavit & Andrew @andrew_of_geek_hard on Instagram
Follow Spoiled Rotten @TDFSpoiled on Twitter & Instagram
Follow TDF Everything on Facebook & Twitter
Email: [email protected]
Catch up on previous episodes here