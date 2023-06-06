Springfield Googolplex Ep. 10: My Fair Lady with Michael Price

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
Adam and Nate are joined by Simpsons writer and co-executive producer Michael Price to talk My Fair Lady (1964) and the parody episode he wrote, “My Fair Laddy” (S17E12). It’s a loverly musical transformation tale with theatrical flair, speak-singing, and questionable Cockney accents.
- How Michael brought his background in musical theater to the Simpsons writer’s room
- Michael walks us through “Wouldn’t It Be Adequate,” his parody of “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” featuring Groundskeeper Willie
- Can a film adaptation be too faithful to the source material?
- The legendary musical throwdown between Audrey Hepburn and Julie Andrews
- Is the relationship between Eliza and Henry Higgins a romance… or something else?
Next time, Adam and Nate check out Mary Poppins (1964) with ThatShelf.com Senior Critic Rachel West!
