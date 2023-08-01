Springfield Googolplex Ep. 14: A Chorus Line

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
In the final episode of our musical miniseries, Adam and Nate tackle Richard Attenborough’s A Chorus Line (1985), the maligned movie adaptation of a Pulitzer Prize-winning stage show that tells the true life stories of Broadway dancers trying to book their next job. It’s also the subject of a short but memorable Simpsons parody in “Treehouse of Horror V” (S6E6), which starts with a fog that turns people inside out.
Listen:
Also in this episode:
- Perhaps the best damn dancing we’ve seen in this miniseries
- Why do so many musical film adaptations add a weird love story?
- Some very eighties twists on this seventies musical
- Can Michael Douglas overcome his sex-thriller-creep mystique in this role?
- The value of movie adaptations of stage shows—even imperfect ones
- Plus more bonus material at SpringfieldGoogolplex.org.
We are taking a brief hiatus for the Toronto International Film Festival, but we’ll be back on September 26, 2023 with Thelma & Louise (1991)!
