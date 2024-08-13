Springfield Googolplex Ep. 32: Rear Window with Emma Badame

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
Bust out your telephoto lens, because this week we take a hard look at “Bart of Darkness” (S6E1) and Rear Window (1954) on its 70th anniversary. Nate and Adam are joined by That Shelf Managing Editor and Jeopardy! champ Emma Badame to reminisce about baby’s first Alfred Hitchcock movie and the episode of The Simpsons that convinced us to do this podcast.
Also in this episode:
- The mystery references of this episode’s Hitchcock-ian climax
- The insanely detailed set and sound design that take this movie from a “bottle episode” to a cinematic classic
- Nate’s own Rear Window story and the ethics of neighbourliness
- Your epidermis is showing
- Plus, check out our show notes for a complete list of Simpsons references, double feature suggestions, and further reading
After a short break, we’ll be back on September 24, 2024, with Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) and a retrospective on Springfield’s favourite desperate salesman Ol’ Gil, starting with “Realty Bites” (S9E9).
