Springfield Googolplex Ep. 33: Glengarry Glen Ross

Adam and Nate dig into the backstory of The Simpsons character Gil Gunderson and his debut in “Realty Bites” (S9E9) by watching Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) for the first time. Does this real estate-based whodunnit live up to its reputation as one of the best movies of the 1990s?
Also in this episode:
- An superhero team-up of a cast led by the incomparable Jack Lemmon, one-time Simpsons guest star in “The Twisted World of Marge Simpson” (S8E11)
- Is this Al Pacino’s last performance as a real human being? (Hooah!)
- David Mamet’s snappy dialogue and brass balls
- The Neo-Noir stylings of director James Foley, from Madonna music videos to Fear (1996) to Fifty Shades Darker (2017)
- Plus, check out our show notes for a complete list of Simpsons references, double feature suggestions, and further reading
Next time, as we enter into spooky season, Matthew Simpson joins the podcast to discuss the completely cursed Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) and its parodies in “Treehouse of Horror II” (S3E7) and “Treehouse of Horror IV” (S5E5). The frogurt is also cursed.
