Springfield Googolplex Ep. 40: Ben-Hur

When Jay Sherman showed up as a guest judge for the Springfield Film Festival, it created the perfect platform for one of the most movie parody-packed episodes of The Simpsons ever. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of “A Star Is Burns” (S6E18), Adam and Nate explore an equally epic movie—Ben-Hur (1959)—as well as The Critic, an even more movie-saturated series developed by several Simpsons alumni.
Also in this episode:
- Is this movie actually as Christian as it seems, or is there very little meat in this gym mat?
- Which actor is more Troy McClure-ish, Charlton Heston or Stephen Boyd?
- Does the chariot race that launched a thousand homages hold up today?
- Are the lepers in Ben-Hur as scary as Maude Flanders thinks?
Next time, Nate and Adam look back on our favourite movies of the year and recap the surprises, snubs, and the Simpsons-related host of the 97th Academy Awards.
