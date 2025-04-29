Springfield Googolplex Ep. 44: Goldfinger

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
In our season finale, Adam and Nate celebrate the 30th anniversary of one of The Simpsons’ most famous season finales, “Who Shot Mr. Burns? Part One” (S6E25). To complement Mr. Burns’s fiendish scheme to block out the sun, we paired it with Goldfinger (1964), the James Bond movie that invented much of the formula that every later movie in the series either imitates or plays against.
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcast, Spotify, and more | Download
Also in this episode:
- The brassy music of John Barry and Shirley Bassey that became synonymous with espionage and gadgetry
- What set pieces hold up best, and why is the correct answer the industrial laser scene?
- The imperceptible craft that pulls together the behind-the-scenes patchwork of this movie
- Can James Bond survive his latest encounter with an ambitious bald billionaire?
- Plus, check out our show notes for a complete list of Simpsons references, double feature suggestions, and further reading
Springfield Googolplex will return in September 2025 with the thrilling conclusion to “Who Shot Mr. Burns?” (S7E1), alongside a mystery movie pairing. In the meantime, we will be taking a break to produce our next season, but keep an eye out for a few very special summer episodes.
SOCIAL:
Follow Springfield Googolplex on TikTok, Instagram, Bluesky, Letterboxd, and YouTube.
Follow the hosts on Twitter at @natestorring and @adamschoales.
Email the hosts at [email protected].
KEEP LISTENING:
Catch up on previous episodes.