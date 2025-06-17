Springfield Googolplex: Interview with Matt Selman on The Simpsons Season 36

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
With the 36th season of The Simpsons recently wrapping up, we invited the current showrunner Matt Selman to sit down with us and talk all about the most recent season, its many movie parodies, his own relationship with the movies, and more. We even got a sneak preview of a few upcoming episodes of season 37!
Also in this episode:
- Why movie parodies on The Simpsons these days are longer, more elaborate, and more niche than ever
- Is prestige TV displacing cinema as the parody of choice?
- The most Simpsons-y part of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
- A lightning round about possible movie references in season 36
- Plus, check out our show notes for a full interview transcript and bonus content
We will return with regular biweekly episodes in September. Until then, keep an eye out for more special one-off episodes and new articles on the Springfield Googolplex blog.
