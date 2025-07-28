Springfield Googolplex: The Fantastic Four

by    |  

ThatShelf.com presents:
Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theatres this week, Nate and Adam felt inspired to cover the latest MCU blockbuster. But in the absence of a press pass, we decided to watch Roger Corman’s unreleased The Fantastic Four (1994) instead! We also revisit “I Am Furious (Yellow)” (S13E18), the most Marvel-icious episode of The Simpsons‘ classic era.

Also in this episode:

  • The behind-the-scenes Hollywood shenanigans that kept this film from seeing the light of day
  • Is Stan Lee one of the best guest stars ever on The Simpsons?
  • Roger Corman’s surprising influence on The Simpsons movie references
  • An ode to the golden era of internet cartoons
  • Plus, check out our show notes for a complete list of Simpsons references, double feature suggestions, and further reading

We will return with regular biweekly episodes in September. Until then, keep an eye out for more special one-off episodes and new articles on our blog.

