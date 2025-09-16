Springfield Googolplex: Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
Hey, that gum you like is finally back in style. That’s right! We’re kicking off another season of the Springfield Googolplex with the thrilling conclusion of “Who Shot Mr. Burns? Part Two” (S7E1) and David Lynch’s Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992). Plus, we have a uniquely qualified guest to guide us through the Venn diagram of The Simpsons and Twin Peaks, the multitalented musician, writer and podcaster Allie Goertz!
Also in this episode:
- Is Fire Walk with Me the ultimate test of how expectations shape the movie experience?
- Which Springfieldians would we cast as the various denizens of Twin Peaks?
- Can we crack the symbolism of Twin Peaks, or does it even matter?
- Our secret favorite movies that we always have to justify to people
- Plus, check out our show notes for a complete list of Simpsons references, double feature suggestions, and further reading
Next time, Adam and Nate will catch up with Martin Scorsese’s After Hours (1985) on its 40th anniversary, alongside its parody in “Bart Sells His Soul” (S7E4).
For more of Allie’s work, check out her latest album, Peeled Back, as well as the complete runs of her two podcasts, Round Springfield and Fire Talk With Me.
