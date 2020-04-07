Star Wars the Clone Wars Episode 7.07: “Dangerous Debt” Review

Morality can be intangible or inflexible to a fault. Imagine having that level of rigidity, which eschews the necessity of learning and growing. The Jedi Order has succumbed to this intellectual and moral stagnation by the prequel trilogy, which in part allows Emperor Palpatine to destroy them in Revenge of the Sith.
When Ziro (Corey Burton) escaped prison, a team of Jedi chased him down into the inner layers of Coruscant. Cad Bane (Corey Burton) caused a diversion and in saving a crowded platform of people, the Jedi diverted the ship into a wall – the Montez’s home just happened to be on the other side of that wall. A Jedi, whose description matches that of Luminara Unduli (Olivia d’Abo), came up to the Martez sisters, told them that she had to make a choice, and simply said “May the force be with you” before leaving two orphans to fend for themselves.
The “save multiple lives and sacrifice a few to do so” philosophical argument is an old one that is often discussed with an unfortunate amount of callousness. That is, however, the callousness the Jedi dispelled towards Rafa (Elizabeth Rodriguez) and Trace (Brigitte Kali Canales). There was no thought that the Jedi should take care of two children they had just made orphans.
Ashoka’s (Ashley Eckstein) place in all of this is genuinely interesting. She’s latched herself onto the Martez sisters, adrift and without another purpose. It’s a curious time for her to be exposed to the failures of the Republic and Jedi Order and instrumental to the person she becomes, attached to the Force but not an institution.
The ending of this episode is a bit of a mistake, but I like how this season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars explores lives outside the confines of war. Pacing has not been this season’s strongest suit and some of the character-driven subplots could use some more focus. But I remain thoroughly invested in this story – especially now that Bo-Katan (Katie Sackhoff) has entered the picture.
Notes:
+ I’m overall enjoying this arc more than the Bad Batch one, which I realize is a bit contrary to what appears to be general opinion.
+ The little musical cue of Ahsoka’s theme when she was fighting the Pykes was excellent.
