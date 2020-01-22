Star Wars: The Clone Wars Final Season Trailer Drops!

Catch the latest images of a Star Wars: The The Clone Wars with the series’ newest trailer! Star Wars: The Clone Wars grew from an ill-received feature film into one of the most lauded pieces of the franchise. The animation , storylines, and character arcs endeared it to a generation of Star Wars fans and more. When Disney made its famous (or infamous) purchase of LucasFilm, the show was unceremoniously severed. Its then-final season premiered on Netflix.
Now, the show is receiving a proper farewell on Disney+. The final season of Star WarsL The Clone Wars promises to bridge the gap between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. Premiering February 21st, you may or may not have the time to catch up on the series by then, but here is a chronological episode guide just in case.
If you’re unsure of where to start and just want to get a feel for the series, try the following five episodes/storylines:
- “Padawan Lost”/”Wookiee Hunt” (Season 3)
- “Revival”/”Eminence”/”Shades of Reason”/”The Lawless” (Season 5)
- “The Mandalore Plot”/”Voyage of Temptation”/”Duchess of Mandalore” (Season 2)
- “Sabotage”/”The Jedi Who Knew Too Much”/”To Catch a Jedi”/”The Wrong Jedi” (Season 5)
- “The Lost One”/”Voices”/”Destiny”/”Sacrifice” (Season 6)
Here’s the trailer. What are you excited for?
