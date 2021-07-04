Star Wars: Visions: Disney+ Shares First Look and Release Date

Yesterday at Anime Expo Lite, Disney+ released a first look at its upcoming anime anthology series, Stars Wars: Visions, which arrives on the platform on September 22nd.
Disney+ also announced the seven Japanese anime studios creating the short films in the series:
Kamikaze Douga – The Duel
Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – Lop and Ochō
Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) – Tatooine Rhapsody
Trigger – The Twins
Trigger – The Elder
Kinema Citrus – The Village Bride
Science Saru – Akakiri
Science Saru – T0-B1
Production IG – The Ninth Jedi
Star Wars: Visions first look:
About Star Wars: Visions:
As a first formal venture into anime, each “Star Wars: Visions” short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling. From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio.
All episodes of Star Wars: Visions will be released on Disney+ on September 22, 2021.
