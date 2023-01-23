Sundance 2023: Bad Press Review

In today’s politically charged climate, journalists have become easy punching bags for people to take jabs at. As distrust in the media rapidly grows across America, many take for granted just how important the press is to society. And while the fourth estate’s freedom is protected under the United States Constitution, it is not guaranteed in most Native American Nations. In the new documentary Bad Press, filmmakers Rebecca Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler remind viewers exactly why it is a necessity to have a free and functioning press.
Each Native American Nation has the right to set its constitution and laws. Of the 574 federally recognized Indigenous tribes, only 5 have passed laws similar to the “Free Press Act”. One was the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, which houses the community’s sole news organization, Mvskoke Media. Once known for its local good-news stories, the outlet caused a stir when it reported on allegations of sexual harassment and corruption by those in power.
The press investigation clearly hit a nerve with some on the Tribal Council because a motion was passed to revoke the Free Press Act in 2018. While some saw it as a coincidence that the person who held the deciding vote was one of the individuals accused of alleged wrongdoings, veteran reporter Angel Ellis knew something more orchestrated was at play. This was a power grab. After all, the only way to change the rules of the game is to control the playing field. By repealing the protection of a free press, the Muscogee Tribal Council was immediately able to take over editorial control at the news outlet.
A cautionary tale of how easily rights can be stripped away, Bad Press is a captivating look at the fragile state of journalism. While Ellis and her colleagues decide to stay with Mvskoke Media to fight the repeal, they face an uphill climb with a rapidly fraying rope supporting them. Not only do they need to convince members of the Tribal Council, some of whom who appear to have colluded against them, of their value, but they also must gain the trust of a community bombarded by misinformation.
As it becomes clear that the fate of Mvskoke Media rests on the outcome of a heated and controversial local election, Landsberry-Baker and Peeler’s film begins to unfold like a nail-biting political thriller. In showing audiences the inner workings of both Mvskoke Media and the election process, the filmmakers mange to convey the genuine gravity of what is at stake. If the Muscogee (Creek) Nation votes to amend its constitution to protect the free press, it could have reverberations in Indigenous communities across the country. Even for an individual as resilient as Ellis, the lengthy and risky fight clearly takes its toll.
A compelling work, Bad Press uses Ellis’ determination and commitment to journalistic integrity to emphasize the various roles the press plays within a community. Outlets like Mvskoke Media keep people in touch with what is occurring in the region, serve as a recorder of history, and hold those in power accountable. The latter has repeatedly proven essential as the powerful often abuse their authority when the checks and balances have been removed.
One of the most shocking aspects of Bad Press is some of the truly blatant political corruption. Even those in power who claim to be in favour of a free press conveniently remain silent when their voice is needed the most. Landsberry-Baker and Peeler’s documentary builds a compelling argument for why freedom of the press is a vital right that no one should ever take for granted. If we leave it to those in power to control the narrative, then we will never get the full story.
