Target Number One Trailer with Antoine Olivier Pilon & John Hartnett

Catch a glimpse of Mommy star Antoine Olivier Pilon’s first English-language lead with the trailer for Target Number One. eOne Films released the trailer today for the upcoming Canuck thriller. Pilon stars as Daniel Léger, a drug pusher who lands in a Thai prison after a drug deal goes wrong. Inspired by true events, Target Number One puts some Telefilm dollars to good use by giving Josh Hartnett a juicy role as an investigative reporter eager to tell Léger’s story. The film marks the latest directorial effort from Daniel Roby, who had a box office hit in Quebec with 2013’s biopic Louis Cyr and scored a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Director last year with Dans la brume.
Synopsis: Inspired by real events that took place in 1989, Target Number One follows three interconnected stories. An ex heroin junkie gets trapped by a criminal organization to set up a drug deal in Thailand. An undercover cop gets humiliated and decides to take a short cut to enhance the performance of his team. An investigative reporter is forced to re-evaluate his core convictions and maverick methods after the birth of his first child.
Starring: Antoine Olivier Pilon, Josh Hartnett, Jim Gaffigan, Stephen McHattie, Rose-Marie Perreault,
Target Number One opens in theatres April 24 from eOne Films.
Watch the trailer and check out the first photos below.
