Tenet Trailer: New Look at Christopher Nolan’s Blockbuster

“All I have for you is a word.”
Warner Bros. Pictures has released a brand-new trailer for Christopher Nolan‘s latest blockbuster, Tenet. Slated for release on July 17, Tenet has yet to follow in the footsteps of fellow blockbusters Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984 in moving its release date amidst the coronavirus panemic.
The story remains mostly under wraps but there are some hints here and there about the potential cataclysm our assumed protagonists are trying to prevent. The hallmark Nolan shots of beautiful shores, intricate action sequences, and yes, an explosion or two, are all there. Colour me interested.
Starring John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branaugh, Dimple Kapadia, and the new Batman Robert Pattinson, Tenet will arrive in theaters…soon? Nolan previously said that he hoped Tenet would revive theatrical moviegoing, but we’ll see if that’s the case.
You can catch the brand new Tenet trailer right below:
What do you think of the Tenet trailer?
