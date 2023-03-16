The 2023 TIFF Next Wave Film Festival lineup is here!

Returning for its 12th edition, this year’s TIFF Next Wave Film Festival celebrates the filmmakers of tomorrow and promises young cinephiles a programme of bold new tales and exciting networking events. From April 14 to 16, audiences will be treated to a slate of original, diverse stories that celebrate the future of film and the creativity of the next generation. Programmed by youth for youth, the festival is free to attend to anyone under 25.
Fresh from its Crystal bear win at Berlinale, director Sofia Auza’s feature debut Adolfo–which follows two strangers who meet by chance at a bus stop–will take centre stage on Opening Night, followed by eight other debut and sophomore features from around the world. Highlights include Pilar Palomero’s Canadian premiere of San Sebastián–winning La Maternal, Simon Rieth’s North American premiere of the genre-mixing debut feature Summer Scars, So Yun Um’s Canadian premiere of the hybrid documentary-memoir feature debut Liquor Store Dreams, Charlotte Regan’s Canadian Premiere of the Sundance-winning hit and feature debut Scrapper, and Zeno Graton’s North American premiere of the debut feature The Lost Boys. Some festival screenings will be followed by in-person Q&As with the directors like Auza, Um, Holland, and Regan. Select titles will also be available on digital TIFF Bell Lightbox starting April 12.
The films aren’t the only draw to TIFF Bell Lightbox either. The venue will be transformed into a retro time machine, with an immersive Opening Night Party complete with basement slumber party vibes, dance floors, and a clothing swap. There’s also a host of experiences to take part in throughout the weekend: the Battle of the Scores, a live musical showdown where four bands face off against each other; the Young Creators Co-Lab, a full day of engaging industry panels and workshop for emerging filmmakers and creatives; a Young Creators Showcase of short films from across Canada; and Lost & Found: There are so many worlds, a free public art exhibition featuring multi-media works by artist kaya joan and curated by the TIFF Next Wave Committee.
The TIFF Next Wave Committee is made up of 12 teen film enthusiasts, ranging in age from 15 to 18, many of whom are young creators and filmmakers. With the guidance of TIFF staff, the Committee is charged with planning major teen-oriented events year-round at TIFF Bell Lightbox, including the TIFF Next Wave Film Festival, a one-of-a-kind talent incubator.
Tickets are available starting today for TIFF Members and TIFF Under-25 Pass holders, and to the general public on March 17.
Read on for the full Next Wave lineup and get complete festival details, schedules, and ticket information at tiff.net/nextwave:
TIFF Next Wave Presents: Rye Lane
March 29
Celebrate the upcoming TIFF Next Wave Film Festival with this advance screening of Raine Allen-Miller’s funny
and touching debut film, Rye Lane at 7pm. Prior to the screening, audiences are invited to attend the opening
reception of Lost & Found: There are so many worlds exhibition at 5pm.
Lost & Found: There are so many worlds by kaya joan
March 21 to April 30
Lost & Found: There are so many worlds features multi-media works by kaya joan created on found and
recycled substrates from around the city, investigating the stories that exist in the in-between spaces held in
place. The works in this exhibition reach into the infinities that stretch between past, present, and future to
explore multiplicities of being in relation. Audiences are also invited to join a collective collage-making
workshop facilitated by kaya joan on April 1. For more information on kaya joan and the event visit:
tiff.net/events/art-exhibition-lost-and-found.
TIFF Next Wave Film Festival Official Selection
April 14–16
Films marked with an asterisk (*) will be available to rent on digital TIFF Bell Lightbox starting April 12.
Adolfo dir. Sofía Auza *
Mexico/USA | 2022 | Spanish | North American Premiere
Egghead & Twinkie dir. Sarah Kambe Holland
USA | 2022 | English | Canadian Premiere
La Maternal dir. Pilar Palomero
Spain | 2022 | Spanish | Canadian Premiere
Liquor Store Dreams dir. So Yun Um
USA | 2022 | English, Korean | Canadian Premiere
Scrapper dir. Charlotte Regan
United Kingdom | 2022 | English | Canadian Premiere
Summer Scars dir. Simon Rieth
France | 2022 | French | North American Premiere
Summer With Hope dir. Sadaf Foroughi *
Canada/Iran | 2022 | Persian
The Lost Boys dir. Zeno Graton
Belgium | 2023 | French | North American Premiere
The Ordinaries dir. Sophie Linnenbaum *
Germany | 2022 | German | Toronto Premiere
Battle of the Scores & Opening Night Party
April 14, 8:30pm
Discover the next wave of movie and music talent as four up-and-coming bands score a short film for one big
prize. Visit @TIFF_NET on Instagram in April to see the films, hear the scores, and cast your vote. The final
showdown will take place at TIFF Bell Lightbox on April 14, during the TIFF Next Wave Opening Night Party,
featuring retro sights and sounds, with a variety of interactive activations.
Young Creators Co-Lab
April 15, 9am – 3pm
The Young Creators Co-Lab, presented by the City of Toronto, is a gathering space for young and emerging
artists in Toronto to connect with industry professionals and learn about all things film. The Co-Lab offers a full
day of connective and engaging programming for filmmakers and creatives. Session topics include
Screenwriting for Film & Television with Vera Santamaria (How to Be Indie, Bojack Horseman, PEN15), a deep
dive into the writing process and the keys to being a great storyteller; an IndustryTok panel with content
creators discussing their process from ideation to production, and TikTok’s growing influence as a platform for innovative storytelling; and a series of breakout sessions with industry professionals discussing their
experience navigating the film landscape, and advice for young students and graduates about various Pathways into the Industry.
Young Creators Showcase
April 16, 7:30pm
Celebrating the work of young and emerging filmmakers, this shorts programme touches on themes of
belonging, family, and finding connection in the people and communities closest to us. From animation to
documentary, these 13 films by the next wave of Canadian filmmaking talent feature a dynamic mix of voices,
visions, and methods of storytelling. They showcase daring new ways youth are engaging in film to create
honest, intersectional stories about their experiences.
Castaway dir. Shamiso Chigwende
Canada | 2021 | English | Canadian Premiere
Execution Triptych dir. Giran Findlay
Canada | 2022 | English
Hoa dir. Tram Anh Nguyen
Vietnam/Canada | 2022 | Vietnamese
In the Whiteness dir. Niya Ahmed Abdullahi
Canada | 2022 | English, Harari | Canadian Premiere
Inside Groove dir. Elizabeth Wei Yun Albrecht
Canada | 2022 | English | Canadian Premiere
Late Bloomer dir. Emma Cheuk
Canada | 2022 | English | Toronto Premiere
majboor-e-mamool (What Will You Do When I’m Gone?) dir. Haaris Qadri
Canada | 2022 | Urdu, English
Ms. Butterworth’s Cherry Pie dir. Cameron Lightly
Canada | 2021 | English | North American Premiere
On the Cosmic Shore dir. Luvleen Hunjan
Canada, India | 2022 | Punjabi | International Premiere
Ozigwan (Tail of Serpent) dir. Cole Forrest
Canada | 2021 | English, Anishinaabemowin | World Premiere
Bawang Merah Bawang Putih (Shallots and Garlic) dir. Andrea Nirmala Widjajanto
Canada/Indonesia | 2021 | Bahasa Indonesia, English
The Mess We’re In dir. Jamie Lam
Canada | 2022 | English, Cantonese | Toronto Premiere
The Year Long Boulder dir. Brielle LeBlanc
Canada | 2022 | English | Toronto Premiere
Additional information is available at tiff.net/nextwave.
