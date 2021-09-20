Oscar Isaac in The Card Counter

The Card Counter Video Review

by    |  

The Card Counter, a 2021 American crime drama written and directed by Paul Schrader, had its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival earlier this month. Starring That Shelf favourite Oscar Isaac, the intense film follows an ex-military interrogator who has turned to gambling to escape the ghosts of his past decisions.

Co-starring Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe, Schrader’s latest is also executive produced by Martin Scorsese. Check out Managing Editor and Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber‘s take on the film, which contains another exceptional performance by Isaac—even if the rest of the cast doesn’t quite keep up.

The Card Counter is out now in theatres.

0 0 votes
Article Rating



Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement