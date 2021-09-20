The Card Counter Video Review

The Card Counter, a 2021 American crime drama written and directed by Paul Schrader, had its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival earlier this month. Starring That Shelf favourite Oscar Isaac, the intense film follows an ex-military interrogator who has turned to gambling to escape the ghosts of his past decisions.
Co-starring Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe, Schrader’s latest is also executive produced by Martin Scorsese. Check out Managing Editor and Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber‘s take on the film, which contains another exceptional performance by Isaac—even if the rest of the cast doesn’t quite keep up.
Oscar Isaac is excellent in THE CARD COUNTER, and while he's let down by his co-performers, there's enough rockstar acting by the lead, and enough cardshark nerdiness, to drive you to see Schrader's latest.
— Jason Gorber (@filmfest_ca) September 8, 2021
The Card Counter is out now in theatres.
