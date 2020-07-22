The Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Featurette Celebrates a Pop Culture Icon

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was set to hit theatres earlier this year, but got pushed back to 2021 due to COVID-19. That’s a real bummer for long-time Ghostbusters fans who have been waiting for a proper follow-up since 1989’s Ghostbusters 2.
Sony Pictures feels the fans’ pain, so they’ve been dropping little gems on Ghostubsters’ YouTube channel to help ease the wait.
This week they released a cool featurette on the Ghostbusters’ legendary ride, Ecto-1. Even if you’re not a car person, this video is a fun and insightful watch.
Ecto-1 is in rough shape at the start of the featurette, and barely looks like the ghostbustin’ ride we know and love. The fifteen-minute video offers us a small glimpse at the ridiculous amount of work (and insane attention to detail) that brought Ecto-1 back from the dead.
This video also features an appearance from Ray Stantz himself, Dan Aykroyd. My favourite thing about this clip is hearing about how Ecto-1 is such a precise manifestation of Aykroyd’s vision (Aykroyd co-wrote the Ghostbusters screenplay with his co-star Harold Ramis). Every gear, wire, and knob in the car doesn’t only look cool, they’re also there to serve some ghostbusting function. After the makeover is finished, Aykroyd arrives to give the car the once over like an Army drill sergeant inspecting his unit before heading out to battle.
There’s also something comforting about seeing Aykroyd step into Ecto-1 and sink back into his fondest on-set memories (spoilers: its taking naps).
Ghostbusters: Ecto-1 featurette:
Ghostbusters: Afterlife synopsis:
From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrives in theatres on March 05, 2021.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments