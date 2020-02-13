The Green Knight Teaser Trailer is Here

A24 films have become a must-see for cinema lovers. Capturing moviegoers with intriguing fare like Midsommar and The Last Black Man in San Francisco, the studio is back with The Green Knight, an indie summer blockbuster that looks intriguing, beautiful, and foreshadows a hint of menace.
Starring Dev Patel, Academy-Award winner Alicia Vikander, and Joel Edgerton, The Green Knight is a reimagining of the classic Arthurian legend of the same name. Directed by David Lowery (A Ghost Story, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints), the film debuts on May 29, 2020.
