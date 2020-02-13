The Personal History of David Copperfield Trailer is Here

Dev Patel is on fire today, isn’t he? After the trailer for the intriguing The Green Knight dropped earlier, the latest trailer for his other highly anticipated feature this year is here.
Based on the acclaimed and cherished novel by Charles Dickens, The Personal History of David Copperfield stars Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Benedict Wong, and Gwendoline Christie amongst others. The trailer is chock full of director Armando Iannucci’s trademark humour, which can be found in the hilarious In the Loop, The Death of Stalin, and HBO’s Veep.
Dev Patel looks particularly delightful in this already award-winning film. With this and The Green Knight, it appears that Patel is committed to upending the expectation of the all-white period piece and I am here for it. Watch Jason Gorber’s video review from TIFF.
Synopsis: The Personal History of David Copperfield re-imagines Charles Dickens’ classic ode to grit and perseverance. Through the comedic lens of its award-winning filmmakers, it gives the Dickensian tale new life for a cosmopolitan age with a diverse ensemble cast of stage and screen actors from across the world. Emmy® winners and Oscar® nominees Armando Iannucci (In the Loop, The Death of Stalin, Veep) and Simon Blackwell (In the Loop, Succession) lend their wry, yet heart-filled storytelling style to revisiting Dickens’ iconic hero on his quirky journey from impoverished orphan to burgeoning writer in Victorian England.
Distributed by Searchlight Pictures in the United States and Canada, the indie charmer drops on May 8, 2020.
