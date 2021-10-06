The Last Duel Extended Clip

Today we’ve got a new clip from Ridley Scott’s upcoming medieval epic, The Last Duel.
New Ridley Scott movies are always a big deal. He’s the filmmaker behind stone-cold classics like Alien, Blade Runner, Thelma and Louise, and Gladiator. Adding to The Last Duel’s buzz is its A-list cast. The movie stars Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck. Damon and Affleck also co-wrote the screenplay along with Nicole Holofcener (The Land of Steady Habits).
That Last Duel Extended Clip
The Last Duel synopsis:
The Last Duel is a gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France. A cinematic and thought-provoking drama set in the midst of the Hundred Years War, the film explores the ubiquitous power of men, the frailty of justice, and the strength and courage of one woman willing to stand alone in the service of truth. Based on actual events, the film unravels long-held assumptions about France’s last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals.
The Last Duel opens exclusively in theatres nationwide on October 15, 2021.
