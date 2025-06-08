The LEGO Shelf: Father’s Day Gift Guide

What do you get the dad who has everything? This is a question that many will be asking themselves as they scramble for last minute Father’s Day gift ideas. As tempting as it might be to fall back to the classic standbys of ties, socks, and underwear, dads really don’t want more of those things.
Trust me, they would prefer simply to be left to their own leisurely devices on that day rather than pretend that the hideous tie, a clone of the same one you forgot you already got them last year, is a beautiful item that they will proudly wear at that next public event.
Do something different and bold this year, get your pop a cool LEGO set to build. LEGO has long been marketing adult-centric sets that suit all taste for years now. Whether the person is into cars, pop culture, architecture, or simply likes to build things with their hands, there is a set for them. Plus, building LEGO sets are surprisingly relaxing and therapeutic. So with that in mind, here are some sets that would make a great Father’s Day gift:
LEGO Technic Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car
If your dad is a car guy, or simple eager to see the new F1 movie starring Brad Pitt, then I suggest surprising him with a LEGO Technic set. The Ferrari SF-24 F1 car is a set that should satisfy the gear head in your family. Designed with the authentic aerodynamic details of the real thing, including opening DRS, Pirelli printed slick tires and a V6 engine with moving pistons, this set will make the staunch F1 fan smile.
LEGO DC Batman: The Classic TV Series Batmobile
For the pop culture enthusiast, who is also a car lover, you can’t go wrong with The Classic TV Series Batmobile. I have the mini version of this set on my bookshelf, but the full-scale version is the one to get. This adaptation of iconic 1966 Batmobile captures all the aspects, including the molded windshield, authentic decorations and trunk containing the Bat-Computer, that made the vehicle so endearing to fans all these years later.
The Simpsons: Krusty Burger
One of the joys of our family trip to Florida last summer was visiting The Simpson section of Universal Studios Theme Park and getting a meal at Krusty Burgers. As a day one fan of The Simpsons, I’m talking all the way back to The Tracy Ullman Show in the ’90s, I have been giddy about getting this Krusty Burger set since it was first announced.
Mario Kart – Mario & Standard Kart
As a SEGA kid growing up, I could appreciate the Mario games on Nintendo, but I never loved them as much as I did Sonic. That is until Mario Kart drove straight into my heart. Still one of my favourite Nintendo series, and among my favourite racing video games, this set looks fantastic. The scale, the details and the posable aspects, will delight hardcore and casual fans alike. Now can we get one with Luigi please?
PAC-MAN Arcade
Whenever people ask me what my favourite LEGO sets are, the PAC-MAN Arcade immediately jumps to the top of the list. Not only was it a joy to build, but the fact that it features a mechanism that makes Pac-Man chase after the ghost is the icing on the cake. The movable pieces within the build, as well as the rotatable two-sided Pac-Man and ghosts (Blinky & Clyde), which turn blue when and change directions to run away from our yellow hero when a button is pushed, make this both a fantastic display set and a great conversation starter.
Jaws
To paraphrase the legendary film that this set takes inspiration form “we’re going to need a bigger shelf!” For the fathers who love movies, the Jaws set is a gift that keeps on giving. Not only does it look great, but you can also choose whether you want to recreate the classic scene where the shark is terrorizing the boat or if you simply want to display the boat and shark separately. Regardless of your preference, this set is a great gift.