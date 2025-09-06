The Man In My Basement Review: TIFF 2025

Occasionally, TIFF delivers a mainstream film that’s full of surprises. One that bucks against any pre-conceived ideas and expectations. This year, The Man In My Basement fits that bill as Willem Dafoe and Corey Hawkins go toe-to-toe in a battle of philosophy, morality, and power.
An interesting proposition sets Nadia Latif’s story in motion. The mysterious Anniston Bennet (Willem Dafoe) arrives at Charles Blakey’s (Corey Hawkins) house just as Blakey’s life is falling apart. He’s just lost his job, he’s struggling to pay his mortgage, and he’s drinking way too much. But Bennet may be the solution to his problems when he unexpectedly offers to rent out Blakey’s basement. Despite his reservations, Blakey accepts this unusual deal. While prepping the space for Bennet, Blakey finds some family heirlooms that include African tribal masks brought to the U.S. by his ancestors. With the help of antiques buyer Narciss (Anna Diop), his discovery sets a course for a series of events that alter the course of his life.
To go further into the details of this adaptation from the novella by Walter Mosley, and into the relationship between the two men, would be to spoil things. Suffice to say, what unfolds is more rooted in philosophical suspense than any physical thrills the synopsis might promise. Latif, who co-wrote the screenplay with Mosley, sticks pretty close to the original novel in transitioning the story to the big screen. Fans of Mosley’s work will be satisfied with the filmed treatment.
First-time feature-length film director Latif directs with a steady hand and focussed point of view. With a lauded career on stage in the U.K., she has a clear vision when it comes to directing her actors, too. Not quite a chamber piece, you can see her background in theatre shining through. Add in the moody cinematography by Ula Pontikos, and you can see how the whole production could easily translate to the stage. The use of a split diopter shot is wonderfully integrated into the story, never feeling like a gimmick or mere visual trick.
Smartly, Latif has surrounded herself with a strong cast of actors who make the material come alive. Deep conversations about race, good and evil, power and identity are masterfully navigated by both Hawkins and Dafoe. They are two men who are miles apart in beliefs and status, but the existential conversations that arise between them force each of them to confront their own sensibilities, deeds and warped perceptions of truth, justice, and morality. The film hits hard topics head-on, giving its characters no room to shy away from the uncomfortable and manages to maintain the complex yet straightforward discussions found in Mosley’s book, too.
It should be no surprise that Dafoe fully embodies Bennet. He has built a storied career playing unusual, unassuming yet menacing characters, but here, he manages to capture a vulnerability not often seen in his work. Hawkins is equally great as the anchor of the film. His portrayal of Blakey navigates an escalating series of bizarre and uncomfortable situations and emotions, consistently avoiding overt caricature.
More suspenseful drama than traditional thriller, The Man In My Basement is not completely void of horrific elements. While its true that the scariest thing that happens in the basement is the conversations between the two men, there are a few visual horrors as well. The majority exist in fantastical dream sequences peppered throughout the film. Each serves a purpose as it reveals Blakey’s inner turmoil and mental state. The pressures of the past weigh on him silently, and though he might be able to keep them at bay during daylight hours, at night, they reveal themselves to be literally and figuratively haunting.
Anchored by two commanding performances and Latif’s assured direction, The Man In My Basement is a film that lingers. It trades in suspense and philosophy rather than cheap thrills, offering an unsettling but rewarding experience for audiences willing to meet it on its own terms.
The Man In My Basement screened as part of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. Head here to get all our That Shelf TIFF coverage.