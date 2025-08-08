The Pickup: Star-Power Elevates This Action-Heist Comedy

Saturday Night Live has seen many cast members team up after their time on the show, like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in Sisters, or The Lonely Island in Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. But it’s not every day that you see two beloved SNL alumni from completely different generations team up for an action-heist comedy, which is what has happened in The Pickup with Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson.
Veteran armoured truck driver Russell Pierce (Murphy) is having a rough start to his day when he’s paired with rookie Travis Stolley (Davidson) for a routine cash pickup on the day of his 25th wedding anniversary. But things take a turn when a group of criminals, led by Zoe (Keke Palmer), attack the truck, pulling everyone into a situation far more dangerous and complicated than they could have imagined.
The lead trio of Murphy, Davidson, and Palmer instantly boosts the enjoyment of The Pickup. Each actor brings their natural charisma, and together, they create some of the most entertaining scenes of the entire year. Murphy’s signature grumpy old man persona, yelling and swearing at everything, is as funny as ever, easily becoming the highlight of the movie. It’s also a refreshing change to see Palmer in the role of the antagonist. It’s an interesting new direction for her, and her vulnerability adds a compelling layer to her character.
Credit should go to screenwriters Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows. Action movies, especially those clocking in at 90 minutes, often fail to effectively develop their characters as relatable people. But in The Pickup, all three main characters are given ample screen time to grow and are provided with solid reasons for being in their respective situations. Whether it’s Zoe revealing her troubled family life or Travis expressing his dissatisfaction with his life, these moments make them feel like more than just fictional characters.
It’s not all great news, however. Unfortunately, Eva Longoria given a rather thankless role as Russell’s wife. She is mostly absent during the first two acts, only to be thrust into the story seemingly out of nowhere. For the majority of her screen time, she serves as a damsel in distress after being kidnapped. While she is later given more to do, it feels a little too late to make much of an impact for audiences. For a movie where Palmer’s character is significantly outnumbered by her male counterparts, having a more prominent female role could have been a valuable addition, especially with an actor of Longoria’s calibre.
The Pickup is a straightforward action-heist comedy whose surface-level story is elevated by its lead performances. Although its initial setup is simple, the high-intensity, fast-paced action sequences make the 90-minute runtime fly by. While the ending may not stick the landing, the movie’s well-developed characters, each with clear and relatable objectives, make The Pickup more enjoyable than one might expect from a straight-to-streaming release.
The Pickup is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.