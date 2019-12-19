To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Trailer

Earlier this week, Netflix released some first look images from their upcoming romantic comedy, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. It turns out they were teeing their audience up for today’s big news: To All the Boys 2’s first trailer.
To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You trailer:
I already professed my love for the first movie in an earlier post, so I’m not going to gush about it again here. Okay…sorry, I can’t help myself.
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is one of the most charming rom-coms I’ve ever seen and one of my favourite films of the past decade. To All the Boys 2’s trailer reveals more of what hooked viewer the last time ; adorable characters, a catchy soundtrack, and all kinds of drama.
The movie’s February debut can’t come soon enough. Come on Netflix, give us a holiday treat and bump the release date up a month.
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You synopsis:
It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self. But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can she love two boys at the same time?
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You arrives on Netflix on February 12, 2020.
