Toronto Film Critics Association to Recognize That Shelf’s Victor Stiff with the RBC Emerging Critic Award

We’re pleased to be able to share the news that That Shelf Featured Critic Victor Stiff will be recognized by the Toronto Film Critics Association (TFCA) this week at the group’s annual awards gala. Victor has been named the 2019 recipient of the RBC Emerging Critic Award, which comes with a $1,000 cash prize. The award will be announced at the 23rd annual TFCA Awards, a gala dinner held at the Omni King Edward Hotel Toronto on Thursday, January 9th, 2020.
A hearty congratulations to Victor from the entire That Shelf team! Victor has been – and continues to be – an integral part of our team and we’re extremely proud to work with him.
The TFCA announced the majority of its 2019 awards on December 9, 2019, including the Stella Artois Jay Scott Prize for an emerging artist, the finalists for the Rogers Best Canadian Film Award, and its various film and acting awards (go Parasite!), but the awards themselves will not be given out until tonight’s gala.
The three finalists for the Rogers Best Canadian Film Award – The Body Remembers When The World Broke Open (Kathleen Hepburn and Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers), Antigone (Sophie Deraspe) and Firecrackers (Jasmin Mozaffari) – will compete for a $100,00 prize with $5,000 going to each of the two runners-up.
In addition to the three finalists and Stella Artois Jay Scott Prize-winner Deragh Campbell (Anne at 13,000 ft.), Golden Globe-winner Chris Butler, the director of the TFCA’s Best Animated Feature Missing Link, will also be in attendance. It’s also a tradition for the winners of the TFCA’s other annual picks to send in thank you messages or videos. Stay tuned for the video!
The TFCA Awards happen Thursday, January 9th at Toronto’s King Edward Hotel.
