comPOSERS Special Episode: BREAKING NEWS for January!

On our first-ever comPOSERS Breaking News episode, we attempt to stay current by recording a live(ish) episode and discussing up-to-date movie score news.
Join us as we dive into Hans Zimmer’s appointment as the next ‘007’ composer, disclose some impressive fan mail we’ve received, and confirm our legit connection to Al Capone.
