U are the Universe: TIFF 2024 Review

One of the joys of the Toronto International Film Festival is being able to stand in line with other film lovers and share notes on which under-the-radar films has knocked our socks off. Pavlo Ostrikov’s debut feature U are the Universe is one of those works for me. It’s film that I have not stopped talking about.
Written and filmed during Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Ostrikov’s film follows a Ukrainian space trucker Andriy (Volodymyr Kravchuk) as he endures a four-year round-trip mission to dispose of Earth’s nuclear waste on Jupiter’s moon Callisto. Despite being aided by his robot assistant Maxim (Leonid Popadko), who is always eager to tell the crotchety astronaut a joke, Andriy’s laissez-faire approach to the job earns the ire of his boss back home. The complaints of his superiors ultimately prove inconsequential when the Earth explodes suddenly leaving the trucker as the last remaining human in the universe.
Unsure of how to process this new layer of isolation, in addition to the one he is currently experiencing in space, or what his next steps will be, Andriy tries his best to keep himself entertained. Creating his own radio station of sorts, he plays the few records he has while also gloating about outliving those who at one point or another wished him dead.
His boast about being the last living person are short lived as he receives a message from a French woman named Catherine (voiced by Alexia Depicker and played by Daria Plahtiy) who is stuck on a far-off space station that has encountered a serious malfunction. It does not take long for Andriy and Catherine to begin sending messages, despite the three-hour delay in delivery, back and forth. What starts off as communication to get a better handle on their respective situations slowly evolves into something more for the Ukrainian trucker.
As the pair form a bond, Ostrikov’s film paints a humorous and moving portrait of human connection. The narrative may be wrapped in a post-apocalyptic setting, but U are the Universe does not concern itself with the environmental messaging it touches on. Instead, the film presents a fascinating exploration of the complex emotions that can bring people together even when the universe tries to keep them apart.
Focusing solely on Andriy for the bulk of the film, Ostrikov finds plenty of avenues to dissect the ways isolation, sadness, hope and love are all intertwined together like a tight ball of yarn.
Unravelling the strings of emotions never feels daunting though as one becomes so invested in both the space trucker’s predicament and his growing bond with Catherine. Everything from his comedic annoyance with his broken work chair, to the way his demeanour lightens when a new message from the French woman arrives, brings a smile to the viewer’s face. When Andriy decides that he will attempt to find Catherine’s station, a mission fraught with its own challenges, the audience cannot help but cheer him on despite knowing the risks involved. Much of this is due to Kravchuk’s heartwarming performance, one that involves him doing the bulk of the emotional heavy lifting on his own, and the way Ostrikov weaves together moments of joy and sadness.
An engaging and visually captivating science fiction tale, one that includes amusing nods to Solaris and 2001: A Space Odyssey to name a few, it is the emotional core that keeps the U are the Universe’s heart beating. Through Andriy’s conversations with Catherine, Ostrikov manages to touch on many of the pleasures, fears, and awkwardness that come with truly getting to know a person. Even when Catherine is not physically on screen, the audience, much like the space trucker, feel as if they know her well.
Peppering the film with just enough suspense to keep the pacing moving, while emphasizing the dire situations the pair find themselves in, U are the Universe never wastes a moment. Ostrikov ensures that one is always aware of the stakes and why the bonds we make with others is often worth the risk. Andriy may start the film thinking that he is better off on his own, but the joy of life comes through those we are fortunate enough to share it with.
An endearing and poignant tale of human connection, U are the Universe is one of the year’s must-see hidden gems.
