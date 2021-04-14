Unboxing: FLEETWOOD MAC LIVE! Deluxe Edition Box Set

Just in time to provide a soundtrack for the summer (and to celebrate its 40th anniversary), Fleetwood Mac and Rhino have released a new deluxe box set of the band’s 1980 album Fleetwood Mac Live. The three-CD/two-LP collection features a remaster of the initial 12-track double album, along with three new songs and more than an hour of unreleased live music recorded between 1977 and 1982.
Most of the original performances were captured between 1979 and 1980, during the band’s Tusk World Tour, and feature Mac’s most legendary line-up: Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, John McVie, and Mick Fleetwood. With exhilarating fan favourites from across their iconic career, including a few from the Peter Green years, the concert recordings include “Go Your Own Way,” “Oh Well,” “Rhiannon,” and “Don’t Stop.”
Our resident audiophile (and Managing Editor) Jason Gorber takes a look at the new Fleetwood Mac Live and delivers his verdict. Watch the unboxing and deep dive now:
When Fleetwood Mac announced the deluxe box set back in February, they shared a previously unissued live version of ‘The Chain’, recorded in Cleveland during their 1979-80 tour. Take a listen then scroll down for the full track listing:
