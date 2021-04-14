Fleetwood Mac Live Deluxe Edition Box Set

Unboxing: FLEETWOOD MAC LIVE! Deluxe Edition Box Set

Just in time to provide a soundtrack for the summer (and to celebrate its 40th anniversary), Fleetwood Mac and Rhino have released a new deluxe box set of the band’s 1980 album Fleetwood Mac Live. The three-CD/two-LP collection features a remaster of the initial 12-track double album, along with three new songs and more than an hour of unreleased live music recorded between 1977 and 1982.

Most of the original performances were captured between 1979 and 1980, during the band’s Tusk World Tour, and feature Mac’s most legendary line-up: Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, John McVie, and Mick Fleetwood. With exhilarating fan favourites from across their iconic career, including a few from the Peter Green years, the concert recordings include “Go Your Own Way,” “Oh Well,” “Rhiannon,” and “Don’t Stop.”

Our resident audiophile (and Managing Editor) Jason Gorber takes a look at the new Fleetwood Mac Live and delivers his verdict. Watch the unboxing and deep dive now:

When Fleetwood Mac announced the deluxe box set back in February, they shared a previously unissued live version of ‘The Chain’, recorded in Cleveland during their 1979-80 tour. Take a listen then scroll down for the full track listing:

Fleetwood Mac Live: Super Deluxe Edition
CD Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

  1. Monday Morning
  2. Say You Love Me
  3. Dreams
  4. Oh Well
  5. Over & Over
  6. Sara
  7. Not That Funny
  8. Never Going Back Again
  9. Landslide

Disc Two: Original Album Remastered

  1. Fireflies
  2. Over My Head
  3. Rhiannon
  4. Don’t Let Me Down Again
  5. One More Night
  6. Go Your Own Way
  7. Don’t Stop
  8. I’m So Afraid
  9. The Farmer’s Daughter

Disc Three – Previously Unreleased Live Material

  1. Second Hand News
  2. The Chain
  3. Think About Me
  4. What Makes You Think You’re The One
  5. Gold Dust Woman
  6. Brown Eyes
  7. The Green Manalishi (With The Two-Pronged Crown)
  8. Angel
  9. Hold Me
  10. Tusk
  11. You Make Loving Fun
  12. Sisters Of The Moon
  13. Songbird
  14. Blue Letter
  15. Fireflies – Remix – Long Version

LP Track Listing

Original Album Remastered
LP One: Side One

  1. Monday Morning
  2. Say You Love Me
  3. Dreams
  4. Oh Well
  5. Over & Over

LP One: Side Two

  1. Sara
  2. Not That Funny
  3. Never Going Back Again
  4. Landslide

LP Two: Side One

  1. Fireflies
  2. Over My Head
  3. Rhiannon
  4. Don’t Let Me Down Again
  5. One More Night

LP Two: Side Two

  1. Go Your Own Way
  2. Don’t Stop
  3. I’m So Afraid
  4. The Farmer’s Daughter

Bonus 7-Inch Single

  1. Fireflies – Demo
  2. One More Night – Demo

