Unboxing: The Beatles’ LET IT BE Super Deluxe Edition

After a long and winding road, The Beatles have finally released their Let It Be Super Deluxe Edition box set. The must-have collection features an illustrated book with rare and unreleased photos by Linda McCartney and Ethan A. Russell. It also contains a foreward by Paul McCartney, an introduction by Giles Martin, and a remembrance by Glyn Johns alongside detailed track notes from Kevin Howlett and an essay from John Harris, exploring the Let It Be sessions’ myths vs. fact. Music fans may feel overwhelmed by all the content to explore–handwritten lyrics, session notes, sketches, correspondence, tape boxes, film frames, and more.
New stereo mixes of the original album crown the musical side of the new set. Available as either a 5-LP or 5-CD edition, there’s also unreleased outtakes, studio jams, Glyn Johns mixes, and two new Giles Martin and Sam Okell mixes of “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Let It Be” to explore.
The set includes:
- 5CD + 1Blu-ray (album’s new stereo mix in hi-res 96kHz/24-bit; new 5.1 surround DTS and Dolby Atmos album mixes) with 105-page hardbound book in a 10” by 12” die-cut slipcase
- 180-gram, half-speed mastered vinyl 4LP + 45rpm 12-inch vinyl EP with 105-page hardbound book in a 12.5” by 12.5” die-cut slipcase
- Digital Audio Collection (stereo + album mixes in hi res 96kHz/24-bit / Dolby Atmos)
- Let It Be (new stereo mix of original album): 12 tracks
- Previously unreleased outtakes, studio jams, rehearsals: 27 tracks
- Previously unreleased 1969 Get Back LP mix by Glyn Johns, newly mastered: 14 tracks
- Let It Be EP: 4 tracks
- Glyn Johns’ unreleased 1970 mixes: “Across The Universe” and “I Me Mine”
- Giles Martin & Sam Okell’s new stereo mixes: “Don’t Let Me Down” & “Let It Be” singles
To see the full track list and to your copy of the Let It Be Super Deluxe editions, head here.
