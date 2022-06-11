Unboxing: The Rolling Stones’ Epic El Mocambo ’77 Live

In 1977, Mick, Keith, Charlie, Ron and Co. stormed the small stage at Toronto’s El Mocambo nightclub and rocked the socks out of every member of the unsuspecting but rapturous crowd. The formative set went on to become the stuff of local and international legend. At a time when major rock acts were playing nothing but packed arenas with bloated shows ripe for parody (see: Spinal Tap), the gig marked a return to form for a band that seemed to have lost their way amid personal and legal problems, not to mention the emergence of punk. The Stones belted out their best—”Honky Tonk Woman,” “Tumbling Dice,” “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “Brown Sugar,” and more—and proved the band was still a force to be reckoned with.
Jason Gorber takes a deep dive into the gig, the music, and the long-awaited, limited edition vinyl celebration of The Rolling Stones’ Live at the El Mocambo. Hear what he had to say below:
