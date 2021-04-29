Unboxing: Vinyl Me Please Anthology: THE STORY OF HERBIE HANCOCK

It’s hip-hop, it’s jazz, it’s R&B, it’s pop. It was exciting for me to put something together that I haven’t heard anyone else do.
The legendary Herbie Hancock—who has been gifting us with his music for 60 years—has joined with Vinyl Me Please (VMP) to curate a look back at his adventurous and often unpredictable career. The result is The Story of Herbie Hancock: a limited edition eight album, 11LP retrospective that also features exclusive interviews with Hancock, along with an impressive list of collaborators and other artists.
Join our Managing Editor and resident audiophile Jason Gorber as he unboxes the new VMP Anthology and digs into this fitting tribute to a veritable musical genius:
What’s included in the new Anthology:
- 8 Essential Herbie Hancock Albums: 7 studio and 1 live;
- An exclusive five-episode podcast series;
- A deluxe liner notes booklet, featuring archival photos from Hancock’s career;
- A Premium Commemorative Box;
- Exclusive AMA Video Sessions; and,
- A resequenced and reimagined ‘Live Under The Sky’—the live album from Herbie’s supergroup V.S.O.P.—which will also feature a new song added at Herbie’s request.
