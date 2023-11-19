Vinyl Unboxing: A Look at Record Store Day 2023 Selections!

In this Unboxing video, Editor-in-Chief and vinyl enthusiast Jason Gorber showcases some of his selections from the Record Store Day 2023. Included in this collection is Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From The First Psychedelic Era, Tears for Fears’ Saturnine Martial & Lunatic collection, a live album from Yes’s Close to The Edge tour, and much much more!
He goes over some of the pros (Poly-lined sleeves on the Yes album, yay!) and cons (paper sleeves on the Tears for Fears vinyl, boo!) of all of his haul and what comes in each box.
