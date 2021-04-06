Vinyl Unboxing: The Black Crowes’ Shake Your Money Maker 30th Anniversary Box Set

It’s hard to believe but it’s been 30 years since The Black Crowes landed on the music scene with their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker. To celebrate the major milestone, brothers and founding members, Chris and Rich Robinson, have overseen the creation of a “Super Deluxe” box set alongside original producer George Drakoulias.
Upon its 1990 release, Shake Your Money Maker sold over five million copies and featured the hit singles ‘She Talks To Angels”, “Twice As Hard”, “Jealous Again”, “Seeing Things”, and a cover of Otis Redding’s “Hard To Handle”. The newly released edition features all the original tracks and contains a recently unearthed tune, “Charming Mess”, among other unreleased songs and B-sides.
Tune in below as That Shelf’s Managing Editor—and resident vinyl lover—Jason Gorber unboxes and gives us his verdict on the hefty 30th anniversary edition.
According to the band’s official site, the “Super Deluxe” anniversary edition contains:
The original studio album remastered by George Drakoulias, 3 previously unheard studio recordings, 2 unreleased demos from Mr. Crowe’s Garden, a 14 track full unreleased concert from Atlanta, GA, in 1990, reproductions of an early Mr. Crowe’s Garden show flyer, set list, tour laminate, patch, and a 20 page book with unseen photos from the band’s personal archives and liner notes by David Fricke.
The 4LP box set track listing is as follows:
LP 1: Shake Your Money Maker (2020 Remaster)
Side One:
- Twice As Hard
- Jealous Again
- Sister Luck
- Could I’ve Been So Blind
- Seeing Things
Side Two:
- Hard To Handle
- Thick N’ Thin
- She Talks To Angels
- Struttin’ Blues
- Stare It Cold
- Mercy, Sweet Moan
LP 2: More Money Maker: Unreleased Songs and B-Sides
Side One:
- Charming Mess
- 30 Days In The Hole
- Don’t Wake Me
- Jealous Guy
- Waitin’ Guilty
Side Two:
- Hard To Handle (With Horns Remix)
- Jealous Again (Acoustic Version)
- She Talks To Angels (Acoustic Version)
- She Talks To Angels (Mr. Crowe’s Garden Demo)
- Front Porch Sermon (Mr. Crowe’s Garden Demo)
LP3/4: The Homecoming Concert: Atlanta, GA (December 1990)
Side One:
- Introduction
- Thick N’ Thin
- You’re Wrong
- Twice As Hard
- Could I’ve Been So Blind
- Seeing Things For The First Time
Side Two:
- She Talks To Angels
- Sister Luck
- Hard To Handle
- Shake ‘Em On Down/Get Back
Side Three:
- Struttin’ Blues
- Words You Throw Away
Side Four:
- Stare It Cold
- Jealous Again
You can order the Black Crowes’ Shake Your Money Maker box set here.
