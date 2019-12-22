comPOSERS Episode 39: Star Wars IV: A New Hope

Well, we’re finally doing a Star War, just in time for the release of the new film. You know, some say Obi Wan is the best ever Jedi. Others say it’s got to be Luke. Some new fans may even think Rey’s the best.
But the real answer, the real best-ever Jedi in the Star Wars universe, is John fucking Williams. Join us as we go back to a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away where it all began.
