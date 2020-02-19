2020 Canadian Screen Awards Nominations

The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television (the Canadian Academy) released its full list of nominations for the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards. The list includes 141 film, television, and digital media categories selected by the Canadian Academy.
The Canadian Screen Awards takes place in Toronto during Canadian Screen Week and includes the Canadian Screen Awards Broadcast Gala, which airs live on CBC and the CBC Gem streaming service on Sunday, March 29, at 8:00 PM.
“A celebration of Canadian visual storytelling and the people who bring these stories to life, the Canadian Screen Awards recognize and champion the authentic voices and universal themes that resonate in Canada and beyond.”
CBC’s hit show Schitt’s Creek leads the Canadian Screen Award nominations with a staggering 26 in total (including Best Comedy Series and Best Writing).
Anne With An E also made off like a bandit, scoring a total of 17 nominations. Trailing close behind in the drama category is the police procedural Cardinal, which grabbed 14 nods.
François Girard’s The Song of Names leads the film categories with 9 nominations but isn’t nominated for best picture. Instead, The Song of Names grabbed a host of nominations in the technical categories (including Achievement in Costume Design, Original Score and Achievement in Visual Effects).
Beth Janson, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television had this to say:
Whether our nominees are household names or not as well known, we are privileged to celebrate their achievements at the Canadian Screen Awards.
Supporting these voices has never been more important, and we are proud to be at the heart of those efforts.
CANADIAN SCREEN AWARDS FILM NOMINATIONS
Best Motion Picture
Annie at 13,000 ft.
Antigone
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
The Twentieth Century
White Lie
Best Lead Actor (Film)
Gilbert Sicotte (And the Birds Rained Down)
Ryan McDonald (Black Conflux)
Mark O’Brien (Goalie)
Marc-André Grondin (Mafia Inc.)
Dan Beirne (The Twentieth Century)
Best Lead Actress (Film)
Deragh Campbell (Annie at 13,000 ft.)
Nahéma Ricci (Antigone)
Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open)
Violet Nelson (The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open)
Kacey Rohl (White Lie)
Best Supporting Actor (Film)
Rémy Girard (And the Birds Rained Down)
Matt Johnson (Annie at 13,000 ft.)
Andy McQueen (Disappearance at Clifton Hill)
Daniel Stern (James Vs. His Future Self)
Douglas Grégoire (Kuessipan)
Best Supporting Actress (Film)
Leanna Chea (14 Days, 12 Nights)
Nour Belkhira (Antigone)
Larissa Corriveau (Ghost Town Anthology)
Alison Midstokke (Happy Face)
Yamie Grégoire (Kuessipan)
Best Feature Length Documentary
Alexandre Le Fou
If You Could Read My Mind
Invisible Essence: The Little Prince
Nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up
Prey
CANADIAN SCREEN AWARDS TELEVISION NOMINATIONS
Best Drama Series
Anne with an E
Cardinal
Coroner
Mary Kills People
Vikings
Best Comedy Series
Jann
Kim’s Convenience
Letterkenny
Schitt’s Creek
Workin’ Moms
Best Reality Series
The Amazing Race Canada
Big Brother Canada
Blown Away
The Great Canadian Baking Show
Top Chef Canada
Best Lifestyle Series
Home to Win
Island of Bryan
Mary’s Kitchen Crush
Property Brothers
Where to I Do?
Best Lead Actor (Drama Series)
Peter Mooney (Burden of Truth)
Billy Campbell (Cardinal)
Jerry O’Connell (Carter)
Roger Cross (Coroner)
Shawn Doyle (Unspeakable)
Best Lead Actress (Drama Series)
Amybeth McNulty (Anne with An E)
Karine Vanasse (Cardinal)
Serinda Swan (Coroner)
Lauren Lee Smith (Frankie Drake Mysteries)
Caroline Dhavernas (Mary Kills People)
Best Lead Actor (Comedy Series)
Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim’s Convenience)
Jared Keeso (Letterkenny)
Jason Priestley (Private Eyes)
Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Best Lead Actress (Comedy Series)
Jann Arden (Jann)
Jean Yoon (Kim’s Convenience)
Michelle Mylett (Letterkenny)
Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
The Canadian Screen Awards encompasses film, television and digital media. For a full list of nominees, head to Academy website.
