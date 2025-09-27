Akashi Exclusive Clip: VIFF 2025

Mayumi Yoshida (吉田真由美) is set to debut their film Akashi at the 2025 Vancouver International Film Festival. This story of visual artist Kana Yamamoto (Yoshida), who returns to Japan for her beloved grandmother’s funeral, only to rekindle a relationship with her ex-boyfriend Hiro (Ryo Tajima), is set to have its world premiere on October 5.
The following exclusive clip showcases the wonderful photography and powerful performances from this moving film:
Official Summary:
Ten years after moving to Vancouver, struggling visual artist Kana Yamamoto (Mayumi Yoshida) returns to Tokyo to attend the funeral of her beloved grandmother. Arriving in Japan, she rekindles a tentative flame with her bashful ex-boyfriend, Hiro (Ryo Tajima), an aspiring thespian who vanished from her life a decade prior. As Kana digs deeper into her grandmother’s past, she uncovers a family secret that prompts her to reconsider everything she thought she knew about love, duty, and belonging.
A feature adaptation of writer/director/actor Mayumi Yoshida’s autofictional short film of the same name, Akashi’s largely black-and-white cinematography evokes the solemnity of Kana’s grief, with select scenes brought to life in vivid colour. Themes of identity, class struggle, and artistic aspiration coalesce as the film shifts between the past and present to explore contrasting tales of star-crossed romance. Awash in synth soundscapes and driven by emotionally resonant performances, this tender drama asserts love’s ability to bridge any and all distances.
See Akashi on October 5 and 9 at VIFF 2025.