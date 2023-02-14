Apple TV+ Announces Ted Lasso Season 3 Premiere Date

It’s time to believe, again. Apple’s Emmy-winning comedy series Ted Lasso is officially set to return globally for its third season on March 15, with new episodes premiering on the streamer every Wednesday. This marks Apple’s first foray into midweek episode drops, a variant slot made popular by Disney+ with shows like Loki and Andor.
In this new twelve-episode season, coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis, co-creator and executive producer) and AFC Richmond are back on the pitch, hot off of a promotion into the Premier League by the skin of their teeth. However, tensions run high following Nate’s (Nick Mohammed) contentious departure from Richmond to West Ham United, now owned by Rebecca’s (Hannah Waddingham) ex-husband, Rupert (Anthony Head).
Also returning for the third season are fan-favorites Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein, co-writer and co-executive producer) and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt, co-creator and executive producer), now acting as assistant coaches in Nate’s absence, as well as Keeley (Juno Temple), who has begun running her own PR agency. Additional cast members returning include Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, and James Lance.
It’s unclear whether this season of the hit series will be its last. In a Sunday Times interview with Brett Goldstein, the actor and writer described the series as having a “three-season arc.” However, a later interview with Hunt via Consequence alluded to a future for the series beyond three seasons. “Another arc is possible after [Season 3], for sure.”
It is hard to imagine Apple will not continue to support the series following its breakout success. After its debut in 2020, the series inspired strong word-of-mouth for the novel streaming service and quickly became a household favorite amidst lockdown. The show won four Emmy awards following its first season, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and went on to win another four Emmys after its follow-up season, again including Outstanding Comedy Series.
Read the full press release on the show’s premiere here, and stay tuned for more Ted Lasso coverage at That Shelf.
