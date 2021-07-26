Army Of Thieves Trailer: Revisiting Zack Snyder’s Zombieverse

Just two months after Army of the Dead made its gory Netflix debut, a trailer for its prequel, Army of Thieves is here to pull us all back into Zack Snyder’s zombieverse.
Army of the Dead was an instant hit because it delivers the type of Hollywood blockbuster-calibre thrills audiences have craved since the world went into lockdown. It also checks all the right boxes for an epic zombie flick; over-the-top performances, white-knuckle action sequences, and stomach churning gore.
While this teaser trailer is light on zombie carnage, it captures the spirit of its predecessor. It’s a fast-paced heist flick full of colourful personalities and exhilarating action sequences.
The film brings back Army of the Dead’s master safe cracker Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer), and introduces us to a new group of thieves as they plan a heist during the early days of a zombie apocalypse. The film also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, Jonathan Cohen, and Noémie Nakai.
Army of Thieves doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it’s scheduled to arrive on Netflix this fall.
Army Of Thieves trailer:
Army Of Thieves synopsis:
In this prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.
