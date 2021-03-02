Bad Trip Trailer: Eric Andre’s Raunchy Prank Comedy Will Shock You

I just watched the new trailer for Eric Andre’s new prank comedy flick Bad Trip, and it….is…wild. I don’t even have the words to convey the amount of debauchery jam-packed into this two-minute preview. Check out the trailer below.
Bad Trip trailer:
If there ever was a prank movie that could out-Borat Sacha Baron Cohen, this is it. Every clip in the trailer seems to have the WTF shock-value of Borat 2’s “period stunt.” Tiffany Haddish wrecks a cop car, Lil Rel Howery slides down a literal shithole, and I’m pretty sure that gorilla makes sexy-time to Eric Andre. Honestly, this trailer packs in more nonsense than my brain can handle at 3PM on a Tuesday afternoon.
If raunchy shock-comedies like Borat and Jackass are your thing, do yourself a favour and mark March 26th on your calendar because you don’t want to miss this one.
Bad Trip synopsis:
From one of the guys that brought you Jackass and Bad Grandpa, this hidden camera comedy follows two best friends as they go on a cross-country road trip full of hilarious, inventive pranks, pulling its real-life audience into the mayhem. Bad Trip stars Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish and Michaela Conlin. The film is directed by Kitao Sakurai from the minds of Dan Curry, Kitao Sakurai, and Andre – and produced by Andre, Jeff Tremaine, David Bernad, and Ruben Fleischer.
Bad Trip arrives on Netflix on March 26, 2021.
