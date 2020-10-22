Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Review

That Shelf’s managing editor Jason Gorber takes a deep dive into Borat 2, premiering just prior to the American Election. Watch the film, cringe at Rudy Giuliani‘s boorish behaviour, and then join in the discussion about the two films in the series!
You are encouraged to to watch the film before viewing this in-depth review! Here’s our our mildy-spoilery look back at Borat and a dive into Borat 2.
Again, possible spoilers ahead – so be warned!
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 22, 2020
