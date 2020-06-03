Becky Red-Band Trailer: Home Alone Meets Rambo

As someone who only gets out once a week, it’s now the little things that brighten up my day. Some days its’s an unexpected phone call from a long-lost friend or a $5-off notice from Uber Eats. Today it’s coming across a red-band trailer for the upcoming action-thriller, Becky.
Becky stars Lulu Wilson (The Haunting of Hill House) as the eponymous Becky, a teenage girl whose life gets turned upside down when a group of thugs invade her family’s lake house. Becky looks like a real potboiler, full of flashy visuals, twisted humour, and over-the-top violence. Take a look.
Becky Red-Band Trailer
Becky falls into a genre I call “Saturday night movies,” the type of thing you put on when you have a bunch of rowdy friends over. I put pulpy action flicks like Joe Lynch’s Everly and Joe Begos’ VFW into that same category. And while I’m listing off titles, Jeff Barnaby’s timely zombie flick Blood Quantum can go on that list too. If Becky is as half as enjoyable as the films I just mentioned, then we’re in for a treat.
Sadly, I won’t be having friends over for a Saturday night movie marathon any time soon. But hey, the good news is that Becky drops in just two days. And based on this exciting new trailer, I don’t have the willpower to hold off on watching this flick until Saturday night, anyways.
Becky Synopsis:
Spunky and rebellious, Becky (Lulu Wilson) is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (Joel McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Kevin James), suddenly invade the lake house.
Becky arrives Friday, June 5th, on digital and on-demand.
