Becoming Trailer: Get Ready for the Ultimate Superhero Origin Story

We are months into the international quarantine, and life can feel pretty bleak. I start my best days feeling like an iPhone running on 12% battery. If the popularity of Tiger King taught us anything, it’s that we’re all seeking a temporary escape from our COVID-19 anxieties.
The reality TV pleasures of a narcissistic Floridian zookeeper may distract the mind, but they can’t nourish the soul. And now Netflix is dropping a new documentary on subscribers to recharge their depleted spirits.
On May 06, Higher Grounds Productions, (Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company in partnership with Netflix), will release its new documentary film, Becoming. The 90-minute doc offers an up-close and personal look at the life of my forever First Lady, Michelle Obama, as she tours the country inspiring communities, uplifting spirits, and enriching the lives of everyday Americans – you know, textbook presidential stuff. Take a look and reminisce.
Becoming trailer:
Watching this trailer feels like getting a shot of sunshine straight into my soul. It doesn’t matter where you sit on the political divide, you have to be a full-blown Grinch not to see all those smiling children and inspired young women and not feel something positive.
Becoming synopsis:
Becoming is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.
Becoming arrives on Netflix on May 6, 2020.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments