Best in Miniature Trailer: Tiny Homes and Big Dreams

CBC Gem’s highly anticipated new competition series Best in Miniature begins streaming on February 11th. Hosted by writer, actor, and stand-up comedian Aba Amuquandoh (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Best in Miniature sees 11 talented artists from around the world compete against each other by building miniature dream homes.
Each episode will showcase competitors crafting a room in their dream homes at 1:12 scale. And let me tell you, words do these jaw-dropping creations no justice. The contestants’ world-class artistry must be seen to be believed.
Take a look below.
Best in Miniature trailer:
Best in Miniature’s judges Emma Waddell (U.K. Miniature Expert) and Michael Lambie (Canadian interior designer), have the tough task of narrowing the field of eleven down to the final three who will compete for a cash prize and the title of Best in Miniature.
Best in Miniature synopsis:
Eleven competitors from across the globe, will build their dream home in miniature form. Competitors will be eliminated each week until only one remains to win a cash prize, and the title of Best in Miniature.
Best in Miniature arrives on CBC Gem on February 11th, 2022.
