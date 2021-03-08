BGM Episode 131: Broadway Damage

by    |  

All these modern films are starting to annoy us, so we decided to go back to the gay nineties and remember when making it on Broadway was something people cared about until getting a boyfriend.  Join Michael, Daniel and Bil as they discuss

Broadway Damage

by Victor Mignatti

Promo photos by Michael Sheffer.

Musical theme by The Chronos Band.

Comments

